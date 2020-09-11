The lawyers say that Portsmouth police investigated without “permission or approval” from state police, the commonwealth’s attorney, governor or attorney general.
“Permitting any rogue local law enforcement agency to investigate an elected official without oversight would create a system whereby localities could attempt to intimidate and influence state officials at will,” Scott and Askew wrote.
Victoria Varnedoe, spokeswoman for Portsmouth police, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Police charged Lucas and several others with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.
The charges stem from a June 10 protest that drew hundreds of people to a Confederate monument in Portsmouth. The heads of Confederate statues were ripped off. And one statue was pulled down, critically injuring a demonstrator.
