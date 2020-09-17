When the General Assembly adjourned three weeks early due to the pandemic in March, leadership announced plans for a special session in May, but plans were canceled as cases of coronavirus increased. As the summer wore on with no public discussion of a new date, a special session looked increasingly unlikely.
The legislature is scheduled to convene in January for its regular 90-day session.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.