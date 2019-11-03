The Washington Post
(Video courtesy of Mary Beth Bowen)
'Leaving life on my own terms': A mother decides to fast until she dies
After Rosemary Bowen, 94, incurred a spine injury, she decided to terminate her life by fasting and asked her daughter, Mary Beth, to document her final days.
