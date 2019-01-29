RICHMOND, Va. — For its annual Black History Month lecture, VCU Libraries will host a discussion about how African-American veterans often encountered injustice and insult after returning home from service.

Speakers will include: Christy Coleman, executive director of the American Civil War Museum; and Adriane Lentz-Smith, an associate professor of African and African-American studies and women’s studies at Duke University.

Other speakers include: Kiara Boone, deputy director of community education with the Equal Justice Institute; and Jeffrey Blount, an Emmy Award-winning television director and commentator on issues of race and social justice.

The lecture is called “We Return. We Return from Fighting. We Return Fighting.” It will be held at the James Branch Cabell Library on Feb. 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

