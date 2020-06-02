“Black residents in our city face a disproportionate burden of disease, such as cancer, diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases, and obesity,” lead author Christopher J. King, chair of the university’s department of health systems administration, said in a statement. “These health disparities result from long-standing injustices and make the African American community much more vulnerable to a highly infectious virus like covid-19.”

AD

AD

The report, which drew on interviews, surveys and hospital data, said residents of primarily black Ward 8, the city’s poorest, had a life expectancy of 72 years, compared with a life expectancy of 87 years among residents of Ward 3, which is primarily white.

The report also said the rate of obesity among African American residents is three times that of white residents; black residents are seven times more likely to have diabetes than white residents; and the rate of black residents who die of heart disease is more than double that of white residents.

The study also noted stark inequalities in the city.

Black residents have the District’s lowest household median income — about $43,000, or one-third that of white residents’ median household income of about $130,000 — and the lowest percentage of college degree attainment, the report said. In addition, about half of black households own their homes, compared with more than 70 percent of white households.

AD

AD

The report said the disparities partly explain why African Americans “represented close to 80 percent of deaths caused by the virus in the District.”

“Covid-19 is another reminder of a moral imperative to dismantle racial inequality,” according to the study. “This disparity can be explained through the lens of a legacy of inequality, which has led to high rates of morbidity in black populations.”

The report offered recommendations to address racial equity, including increasing the availability of affordable housing and enforcing local hiring mandates for city-funded projects.

“One sector cannot fix the problem,” the report concluded. “As the city continues to experience growth and economic progress, proactive efforts are needed to address policies, practices and norms that perpetuate segregation and inequitable distribution of resources.”

AD

AD

The report is the latest academic study showing the adversity faced by black D.C. residents.

In an American University study last month, researchers found that white residents reported a higher level of satisfaction with their neighborhoods than black residents and largely don’t fear interactions with police, while black residents are more likely to be dissatisfied with schools and government agencies — with more than half fearing law enforcement.

A University of Minnesota study last year found low-income residents are being pushed out of D.C. neighborhoods at some of the highest rates in the country — and most of these residents are black.

The disproportionate impact of the coronavirus among African Americans, meanwhile, is not limited to the District. A Washington Post study in April found that counties that are majority-black have three times the rate of infections and almost six times the rate of deaths as counties where white residents are in the majority.

AD