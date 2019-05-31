A federal appeals court ruled against a Colonial Williamsburg restaurant that turned away a student who wanted to bring in a homemade gluten-free meal on a field trip. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Should a child with a severe gluten allergy be allowed to bring a homemade meal into a Colonial Williamsburg restaurant on a school field trip?

A federal appeals court Friday ruled against the tavern that refused to let the child eat his own food at its site.

But one judge disagreed, saying the decision would force restaurants throughout Maryland, Virginia and the Carolinas to “give up control over their most valuable asset: the food they serve.”

“This is a terrible rule,” wrote Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III.

The case was brought by an 11-year-old boy from Maryland who tried to bring his gluten-free chicken sandwich into Shields Tavern during his school trip in May 2017. He and about 60 classmates planned to have dinner at the tavern, which offers a traditional 18th-century experience with actors and musicians.

But the restaurant, owned and operated by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, refused the boy’s request and offered instead to prepare a gluten-free meal, according to the opinion.

The boy turned it down because he “didn’t trust the restaurant to safely prepare” his food, court filings stated. He ate outside, humiliated, he said, and apart from his classmates.

The boy, identified in court papers by his initials J.D., suffers severe health problems when he ingests gluten, including significant constipation, abdominal pain and temporary loss of consciousness, that he said in court filings amounts to a disability.

He alleged that Colonial Williamsburg discriminated against him by keeping him out of the restaurant and refusing to change its policy against outside food in violation of federal and state laws protecting people with disabilities.

A District Court judge sided with the restaurant and Colonial Williamsburg in finding that the boy had not met the legal standard for showing he was discriminated against because of his disability. The family appealed the lower court decision.

“This isn’t about a single person with celiac or non-celiac gluten sensitivity going into a restaurant and trying to use the restaurant as a covered picnic area. This is about a child who was part of a school trip to an educational venue who paid full price to be in the room and instead was escorted out back in the rain,” his lawyer Mary Vargas said Friday in response to the ruling.

“The court is saying here, that yes, celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity can qualify as disabilities entitled to protection under federal law,” Vargas said.

Attorneys representing Colonial Williamsburg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision Friday sends the case back to the District Court in Virginia for a jury trial.

The appeals court said the initial ruling lower “overlooked” evidence that the boy “repeatedly became sick after eating purportedly gluten-free meals prepared by commercial kitchens,” according to the majority opinion written by Judge Albert Diaz and joined by Judge Henry F. Floyd.

The judges said Shields Tavern’s rigorous protocols for preparing gluten-free meals are “commendable and may suffice as an accommodation for the majority of people with a gluten intolerance . . . But in our view, J.D. has put forth enough evidence as this stage to raise a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether the proposed accommodation sufficiently accounts for his disability.”

