“Since I am about to be interviewed, I thought it appropriate to unburden myself in opposition to the madness proposed by Senator Warren: the desecration of Confederate graves,” wrote Judge Laurence H. Silberman, a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Silberman was preparing to participate in a courthouse interview series about his life and career, and recounted in the message how his ancestors had fought on opposite sides of the Civil War, one for the Union and another for the Confederacy.

“It’s important to remember that Lincoln did not fight the war to free the Slaves,” he wrote Sunday morning in a message sent to every District Court and appeals court judge, in addition to their law clerks, assistants and other courthouse staff. “Indeed he was willing to put up with slavery in the South if the Confederate States Returned.”

The first response to Silberman’s email came around noon Monday from a law clerk, who identified himself as one of a small number of black law clerks at the courthouse, and a former history teacher in Louisiana whose maternal ancestors were enslaved in Mississippi.

“Since no one in the court’s leadership has responded to your message, I thought I would give it a try,” wrote Derrick Petit, who works in the chambers of U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan.

“As people considered to be property, my ancestors would not have been involved in the philosophical and political debates about Lincoln’s true intentions, or his view on racial equality,” Petit wrote in response to Silberman in messages obtained by The Washington Post and first reported by the Intercept.

“For them, and myself, race is not an abstract topic to be debated, so in my view anything that was built to represent white racial superiority, or named after someone that fought to maintain white supremacy (or the Southern economy of slavery) … should be removed from high trafficked areas of prominence and placed in museums where they can be part of lessons that put them in context.”

Petit, who declined to be interviewed, concluded his reply to the judge, writing: “This moment of confronting our nation’s racial history is too big to be disregarded based on familial ties.”

The correspondence that went out to more than 400 people within the tightknit courthouse community illustrates how the national conversation, sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody, is playing out in all corners of the country.

The White House has signaled that President Trump would veto the annual military policy bill if it includes language to rename military installations name for Confederate personnel. Warren’s measure, approved in committee, would require the Pentagon within three years to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets, including bases, buildings, aircraft, ships and other property.

An earlier version of Warren’s proposal would have gone further and also prohibited Confederate markers at gravesites in military cemeteries.

Petit’s reply prompted a chain of responses from judges who praised the law clerk for speaking up.

“Thank you for your thoughtful response,” wrote District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

“Your concerns are indisputably well taken. I hope that one day these issues will be behind us,” added D.C. Circuit Judge Harry Edwards.

“I know it took courage to send such an email,” wrote D.C. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett.

Judge Robert Wilkins, who was set to interview Silberman on Monday as part of the summer series for law clerks and interns, also chimed in.

He thanked Petit for his message, “the sentiment of which I absolutely agree.” Wilkins also offered a clarification to his colleague’s initial email. Silberman, he said, may only have been objecting to the cemetery provision of Warren’s proposal.

“I cannot speak for Judge Silberman, but I raise this because it may have been that aspect of the bill to which he was referring and I didn’t want there to be an unnecessary misunderstanding,” Wilkins wrote.

That prompted Silberman — who was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan and took senior status in 2000 — to write again.

“Thank you for your thoughtful message,” Silberman wrote to Petit. “Judge Wilkins is absolutely correct; my concern was limited only to cemeteries.”

Silberman emphasized in an interview Tuesday that he was not criticizing Warren’s entire legislative proposal.

“I didn’t intend that to be public. I was being interviewed about my life for the court family and Judge Wilkins correctly understood what I said,” Silberman told The Post.

Wilkins, a former public defender, spent years helping to plan and build the National Museum of African American History and Culture to examine the nation’s history, learn from stories of racial division and engage in these types of conversations.

Because of the back-and-forth this week, Wilkins said Tuesday that he and Silberman have scheduled a follow-up discussion for the courthouse community Wednesday.