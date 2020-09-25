“While drug cases are routine on a federal court’s docket, there are none quite like this one,” his defense attorney Elizabeth Mullin wrote in one filing.

She argued that Anyaoku should have been prosecuted in South Africa, and that his extradition to the United States was, if not unconstitutional, then at least a waste of resources.

“This crime would not and could not have happened but for the intervention of the DEA agent and his trusted childhood friend,” she said in court.

Anyaoku was prosecuted in Alexandria because he was flown into Dulles International Airport.

The vast majority of heroin distributed in the United States, Mullin noted, comes from Mexico. Matthew Donahue, DEA Deputy Chief of Operations, said that distribution through Africa is growing, and that because opium production funds terrorist activity, it can “threaten U.S. national security and the livelihood of our communities” even without being sold here.

“If we have a means to choke off the flow of dangerous drugs, even if they are not traveling along the typical pipelines, why not put some of our resources to that end?” said Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

That ambition met Anyaoku’s own in the sting operation that brought him into the U.S. criminal justice system.

Anyaoku, a churchgoing co-owner of a small gaming business and a father of four girls, had no criminal record or known history in the drug trade before his friend Tony called to bring him into the heroin deal. But offered the opportunity to make more money than he had ever seen in his life, Anyaoku seized it eagerly.

He pretended he was a regular international traveler with a relative who could sell the drugs in New York. In fact, he had left home for two vacations in 20 years in South Africa, never going further than neighboring Mozambique. His New York “connection” was a nephew who worked in public safety and had no idea what was going on long after the arrest.

“Uncle Edwin has never discussed any of his alleged drug deal he has in America with me and I have never been involved in any drug deal with him or anyone else,” the nephew wrote the judge.

Mullin said in court filings that Anyaoku had little information to offer investigators about the broader drug trade that could help him lower his own sentence. If not for the First Step Act signed into law in 2018, he would have faced a mandatory 10-year prison term.

But through his friend Tony, Anyaoku was able to make good on the first part of the scheme proposed by the informant — getting his hands on 30 kilograms of heroin, for which he expected to be paid over $1 million.

The result was instead imprisonment in a notoriously awful Johannesburg jail; his wife was shut out of his business proceeds, his house is being foreclosed on and his oldest daughter cannot afford to go to school.

Although he did not fight extradition and even turned himself back into South African custody when he was mistakenly released, Anyaoku spent a year in prison in Johannesburg awaiting transport to the United States.

“The conditions are abominable; the overcrowding is horrific,” his South African defense attorney said of the detention center. Anyaoku’s year there, he said, was “an absolute waste of time” that transpired only because “he was a small little cog in the wheel.”

Prosecutor Katherine Rumbaugh argued at sentencing that Anyaoku must have some experience in the drug trade to be able to obtain so much heroin so quickly.

It “defies credulity that he had no connection to drug trafficking in South Africa whatsoever,” she said in asking for a sentence of nine years.

U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady called it “very curious” for Anyaoku to be “entrusted with so much heroin” when he had no history of drug dealing. But in the end, he said, that is what the evidence showed.

“I believe that you have not previously been involved with heroin trafficking,” he told Anyaoku. “You were tempted by a friend and decided to get greedy.”

But he denied Anyaoku could be ignorant of the harm he might have done.