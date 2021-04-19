Alexandria’s city council has voted to create a civilian board that has the power to conduct independent investigations of police conduct — but not to discipline officers.

The seven-member board will be appointed by the city council, with “at least three members who come from historically, racially or socially marginalized communities that have commonly experienced disparate policing” and at least one member from a social justice organization. It will also have a nonvoting member with law enforcement experience.

The idea was first proposed last year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and was approved by the council on Saturday.

The board will have the power to subpoena information from the police and refer complaints to the police and prosecutors for review. It will not have the power to independently impose disciplinary measures, but the chief of police must publicly explain any refusal to go along with the board’s recommendations.

The board, which will be convened in July, can only investigate incidents that happened within the past two years. That could include the death of Anthony Louis in Alexandria and Park Police custody on April 6.

Arlington has been considering a similar oversight body for police. A group of 11 Northern Virginia police departments earlier this year launched a team to investigate police shootings, in-custody deaths and officer suicides in one another’s departments; Alexandria did not join that effort.