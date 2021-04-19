The idea was first proposed last year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and was approved by the council on Saturday.
The board will have the power to subpoena information from the police and refer complaints to the police and prosecutors for review. It will not have the power to independently impose disciplinary measures, but the chief of police must publicly explain any refusal to go along with the board’s recommendations.
The board, which will be convened in July, can only investigate incidents that happened within the past two years. That could include the death of Anthony Louis in Alexandria and Park Police custody on April 6.
Arlington has been considering a similar oversight body for police. A group of 11 Northern Virginia police departments earlier this year launched a team to investigate police shootings, in-custody deaths and officer suicides in one another’s departments; Alexandria did not join that effort.