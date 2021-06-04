“I am making this decision based upon several changing family priorities,” he said in a statement. “It is very important for me to give these priorities the attention they are due.”
Brown’s departure announcement, effective June 25, came without an acting chief named to take over the department. To find a permanent replacement, the city intends to bring in an executive search firm.
City Manager Mark Jinks said in a statement that Brown “provided solid leadership through challenging times for policing and worked to build trust in the community.”
Brown’s tenure has not been without controversy. Not long after becoming chief, Brown abruptly demoted all four of his deputies, and critics said he failed to hold officers accountable for misconduct.
Early in the covid-19 pandemic, local activists also criticized the department for pulling a third of officers off the street. The telework initiative, which city leaders argued was a necessary precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, lasted a month.
Brown has recently been at odds with city leadership over the creation of a Civilian Police Review Board, saying such community oversight bodies have a “very negative connotation” in his profession. The city council also recently voted to remove police officers from public schools.