The commonwealth’s attorney of Alexandria will no longer recommend judges impose cash bail in misdemeanor cases, joining a national movement to keep lower-level defendants out of jail before trial.

Bryan Porter said prosecutors in his office will instead suggest people accused of misdemeanors be released on supervision. “In rare circumstances,” he said, if a person accused of a misdemeanor appears to be dangerous or a flight risk, they will recommend pretrial detention.

Across the region and the country, state lawmakers and prosecutors’ offices have made similar reforms in the face of bipartisan complaints that cash bond punishes the poor simply for lacking funds. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, two-thirds of people in local jails have not been convicted of a crime. Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said in October that the state’s widespread use of cash bail for nonviolent, low-risk defendants should be reformed.

Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos took a more modest tack last fall, saying her office would no longer ask for cash bail for nonviolent misdemeanors unrelated to drug dealing or drunken driving. Public defenders dismissed the change as ineffective, and her challenger in this year’s Democratic primary would end cash bail entirely. One judge in Fairfax has unilaterally stopped demanding cash bail for defendants not deemed a danger to the public or a flight risk.

Attempts to eliminate cash bail have met with mixed success. In Maryland, after Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) deemed cash bail unconstitutional, the state court of appeals told judges to impose the “least onerous” release conditions unless someone is considered dangerous or a flight risk. In Prince George’s County, a study found that while more people were released without bond after the ruling, judges also began holding more people with no bail at all. In California, reformers turned against last year’s elimination of cash bail because they fear similar problems.

Porter noted that a state crime commission report thoroughly researching the issue is set to be published this spring.

“I will consider additional changes to our bail policies after the report is made public and I have had a chance to review its findings,” he said in an email.