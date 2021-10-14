The settlement of McCabe’s lawsuit allows the FBI and Justice Department to avoid the possibility of any embarrassing disclosures or further investigation into whether it sped up its regular disciplinary process just to fire McCabe. A different federal judge handling McCabe’s lawsuit allowed it to go forward last September, rejecting a government motion to dismiss and clearing the way for depositions of high ranking FBI leaders and Trump Justice Department appointees into their handling of the watchdog investigation and McCabe’s termination. Thursday’s settlement could also strengthen the legal claims made by two other former FBI employees over their treatment by the FBI and the Justice Department during the Trump administration.