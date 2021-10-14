Citing Trump’s repeated personal attacks on McCabe, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, a George W. Bush appointee, said at the time: “I just think it’s a banana republic when we go down that road and we have those type of statements being made that are conceivably, even if not, influencing the ultimate decision. I think there are a lot of people on the outside who perceive that there is undue inappropriate pressure being brought to bear.”