“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of the president, who was joined by Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit means Sullivan cannot hold a hearing set for July 16 to formally hear the government’s request to dismiss Flynn’s case.

Sullivan refused to immediately sign off on the Justice Department’s plans, and instead appointed a former federal judge to argue against the government’s position and help him decide how to proceed. John Gleeson, the former New York judge and mob prosecutor, characterized the government’s move as a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” and “highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President.”

Nothing about the case testing the powers of the judiciary to check the executive branch has followed a typical path. Flynn’s lawyers, joined by the Justice Department, took the rare step of asking the appeals court to intervene midstream and order Sullivan to close the case.

Sullivan then hired a high-profile trial attorney to represent him before the appeals court. At oral argument in June, the judge’s lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, told the court it was premature to cut off Sullivan’s review before he had rendered a decision.

At oral argument, the three-judge panel seemed to agree and expressed concern that the judge would be a “rubber stamp” for the government’s change of heart.

“Courts have said he’s not a ‘mere rubber stamp,’ ” Henderson said of Sullivan’s independent judicial authority. “There’s nothing wrong with him holding a hearing; there’s no authority I know of that says he can’t hold a hearing.”

Wilkinson cited past cases in which the Supreme Court upheld the power of judges “to perform an independent evaluation” of the government’s action.

Lawyers for the retired three-star general accused Sullivan of bias. They said the judge was overstepping his authority and acting as a prosecutor in place of the Justice Department.

In a sign of the high-level interest in the matter that could reach the Supreme Court, the Justice Department was represented by Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall. He referred to Gleeson’s report as a “polemic” and urged the court not to get pulled into a “political spectacle.”

Flynn was the highest-ranking Trump adviser charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Before its reversal in May, the government had recommended a prison term of up to six months for Flynn.

Instead of moving to sentencing, Attorney General William P. Barr ordered a review of Flynn’s case, which found the FBI had no valid basis to question Flynn, so any lies he told were irrelevant to any crime.

In reviewing the government's actions, Sullivan also asked Gleeson to consider whether Flynn may have committed perjury while pleading guilty to a crime that he and the Justice Department now say is no longer a crime. Gleeson advised Sullivan in his initial report not to impose contempt of court penalties on Flynn but to continue to the sentencing phase of the case.