Underscoring the significance of the cases, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is reviewing the lawsuits sitting with a complement of nine judges instead of the usual three-judge panel. The consolidated arguments are being held by teleconference as the court’s doors have been closed to the public since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full appeals court agreed in March to reconsider the dismissal of the two lawsuits brought by House Democrats, marking a temporary victory for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The decisions will probably be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao are not participating in either case on Tuesday. Both were nominated by the president and previously held high-level positions in the Trump administration.

In the first case, a divided three-judge panel of the appeals court in February said it had no authority to resolve a “bitter political showdown” over the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena for testimony from McGahn.

“We cannot decide this case without declaring the actions of one or the other unconstitutional, and ‘occasions for constitutional confrontation . . . should be avoided whenever possible,’ ” wrote Judge Thomas B. Griffith, who was joined by Karen LeCraft Henderson.

Judge Judith W. Rogers dissented, warning that the court had fatally compromised Congress’s ability to check presidential power and that the majority’s opinion encourages “presidential stonewalling.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s argument before nine judges, Justice Department lawyers urged the court not to pick sides in a political dispute and risk eroding public confidence in the court as an independent institution.

House lawyers said the panel had not opted out of a political dispute but sided with the executive.

“Congress cannot effectively legislate, conduct oversight, or consider impeachment without information, including about Executive misconduct,” according to the filing from the office of House General Counsel Douglas Letter. “When an Executive official defies a Congressional committee’s subpoena and prevents Congress from obtaining information,” the courts have to step in.

In their court filing this month, House lawyers said McGahn’s testimony is still relevant to ongoing oversight. His testimony will help the Judiciary Committee decide whether Trump “committed impeachable offenses” in the investigation of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and “whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

The lawsuit was filed before the House opened impeachment proceedings and voted in December to impeach Trump for his alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit his reelection campaign. The Senate voted to acquit Trump on Feb. 5.

Trump had blocked McGahn’s testimony, saying the key presidential adviser was “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony” and could not be forced to answer questions or turn over documents.

In the second case, the appeals court is considering whether the House has legal grounds to sue the Trump administration over the diversion of billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The dispute over border wall spending between Congress and the administration prompted the longest government shutdown in history. The stalemate ended in 2019 with Congress allocating about $1.4 billion for enhanced security along the border in Texas, far less than the $5.7 billion Trump had requested.

The House lawsuit claims Trump violated the Constitution by ignoring the spending limits imposed by Congress and diverting more than $6 billion allocated for other purposes to fund the wall. He invoked several statutes he said allowed him to repurpose appropriations — a move House Democrats say upended Congress’s essential check on the president and its power of the purse.

“The President recognized the day that he signed the $1.375 billion compromise legislative package that Congress had chosen not to provide the additional funding he requested; he simply chose not to abide by that limit,” according to the court filing from House lawyers.

The House position attracted support from a long list of former lawyers for past House speakers from both parties and from a bipartisan group of more than 100 former members of Congress. The former House members told the court the “Executive Branch is undermining the separation of powers by proposing to spend tax dollars to build a border wall that Congress repeatedly and emphatically refused to fund.”

Justice Department lawyers told the appeals court that a single chamber of Congress cannot sue the administration because the power to appropriate federal funds is assigned to Congress as a whole.

The Constitution “in no way empowers the House alone to sue whenever the Executive allegedly spends in excess of the statutory appropriations enacted by Congress,” according to the Justice Department’s filing.

In June, a District Court judge agreed and dismissed the House lawsuit.

“While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority,” wrote Judge Trevor N. McFadden. “The Court therefore lacks jurisdiction to hear the House’s claims and will deny its motion.”

The dispute over border wall spending has already reached the Supreme Court in a separate case from California.

Last summer, a divided high court said the Trump administration could proceed with its plan to use $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds to build part of the wall project along the southern border. That action put on hold an injunction from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, as the litigation continues.

