President Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A federal appeals court in Washington said Thursday that it will quickly review President Trump’s request to block a congressional subpoena seeking financial records from the president’s accounting firm.

The brief ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit means the accounting firm will not give a House committee the president’s business records while the case is pending.

Lawyers for House Democrats told the court Wednesday night that they had agreed with the president’s legal team to suspend deadlines set by the subpoena for documents from Mazars USA if the appeals court agreed to quickly take the case.

The decision Thursday by a three-judge panel puts that agreement in effect and calls for oral argument July 12. The timeline allows the case to move swiftly by court standards, and the matter could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

The request to expedite the case was approved by a panel made up of Judges David S. Tatel, Patricia A. Millett and Neomi J. Rao. The same three judges will also review the case at oral argument, according to the two-page order.

Rao was recently nominated to the bench by President Trump. Millett was nominated by President Obama and Tatel by President Clinton.

The accounting firm previously has said in a statement that it will “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.” The subpoena seeks financial records of Trump and various associated entities since 2011.

Trump is appealing a ruling this week from a federal judge who declined to block the subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, one of several legal battles over Trump’s business dealings that in recent weeks went Congress’s way.

House Democrats are seeking evidence of potential misconduct by the president and his close associates and to exert their oversight power.

The president’s lawyers say the subpoena demands serve no legitimate legislative purpose and that lawmakers are overstepping their authority to conduct investigations.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington upheld the subpoena to Mazars and noted Congress’s “sweeping authority to investigate illegal conduct of a president, before and after taking office.” He found that the committee is “not engaged in a pure fishing expedition.”

Two days later, a judge in New York rejected an effort by the president and his family to block their biggest lender and one of their banks from complying with congressional subpoenas.

The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision in a separate case in Washington brought by congressional Democrats alleging that the president’s private business violates the Constitution’s ban on gifts or payments from foreign governments. The judge said that case can proceed.

The president lashed out at Democrats on Wednesday, describing their investigations in tweets as a “witch hunt” and “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.” That same day, he abruptly ended a White House meeting with Democratic leaders, with whom he said he was unable to work on legislation.

