Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said his department did not receive any calls related to gas on the day of the explosion.
“Although no fatalities were reported, the devastation is still fresh in our minds,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “The devastation of the homes destroyed, the devastation of 11 families who were impacted not knowing where to pick up the pieces.”
The five injured people, some who were in critical condition, have since recovered.
The incident was the city’s second major explosion in two months.
In August, an explosion that authorities think was caused by a gas leak killed two people and destroyed three rowhouses in northwest Baltimore.
“This deeply impacted the residents in this community, and we will continue to pray for the injured and those who lost their lives,” Ford said.