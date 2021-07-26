Erek L. Barron, 47, a Democratic member of the Maryland General Assembly, was nominated by Biden to be U.S. attorney in Maryland, a state with a large federal government presence. As in Washington, the office in Maryland handles a range of high-profile prosecutions, including political corruption and domestic terrorism.
Both appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
Barron, a partner at the Whiteford Taylor Preston law firm, has a long history with the president. He worked for Biden and for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as their counsel and policy adviser from 2007 to 2009.
Last year, he was among eight members of the Maryland General Assembly’s Legislative Black Caucus who crafted proposed police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. He began his career as a prosecutor, serving as an assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City and as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.
Graves became a partner in the DLA Piper law firm after leaving the U.S. attorney’s office in the District in 2016. During his nine-year tenure, he served in the office’s fraud and public corruption section and was its acting chief.
“He is a seasoned trial lawyer who has tried nearly 50 cases, including two dozen criminal and civil jury trials, and has unique experience in resolving complex international investigations with the Department of Justice and regulators,” according DLA Piper’s website.
Besides its unusual role in prosecuting both federal and local criminal cases, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District presents other challenges for the lawyer named to lead it. Among other complex and politically sensitive matters, the office is responsible for prosecuting scores of people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.