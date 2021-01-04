“Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America,” Boebert says in the ad, “I refused to give up my rights, especially my Second Amendment rights. I will carry my firearm in D.C. and in Congress.”

The ad appears to show Boebert walking near federal buildings and also in alleys on Capitol Hill, citing rising violent crime in D.C. as the reason she wants to carry a Glock on her hip.

“I walk to my office each morning by myself,” Boebert says. “So as a 5-foot tall, 100-pound woman I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.”

She accuses D.C. residents of not understanding “how we live in real America” — echoing the rhetoric of anti-statehood Republicans who have suggested people who live in the nation’s capital are somehow separate from the rest of the United States.

D.C. concealed-carry laws do not recognized concealed-carry licenses from other states, and nonresidents are prohibited from carrying firearms unless they register them with the D.C. police. A 1967 regulation exempts Members of Congress from a federal law banning firearms on the Capitol grounds.

New D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Monday that Boebert would be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else who is caught on the streets of the District carrying a firearm unlawfully.

“There are no exceptions in the District of Columbia,” he said. “We plan to reach out to the congresswoman’s office to make sure that she is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are, what the restrictions are.”

It was not immediately clear if Boebert had registered her firearm with D.C. police; a campaign spokeswoman referred comment to her congressional office, which did not immediately respond Monday.

Boebert, who defeated former Rep. Scott R. Tipton in a GOP primary, caused a stir in November when she reportedly inquired with the U.S. Capitol Police about the rules for carrying guns on the grounds.

Weeks later, Democrats led by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) asking them to amend gun regulations to prohibit members from carrying guns. Huffman spearheaded a similar effort in 2018, without success.

The 1967 law, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson (D) in the wake of race riots, and the Capitol Police Board regulations that followed still prohibit members of Congress from carrying firearms in either legislative chamber. But exemptions allow them to transport guns on the grounds and keep them in their offices.

Democrats had hoped House leadership would ban firearms as part of the House Rules package for the 117th Congress, but gun regulations were not addressed in the package under consideration Monday.

A spokesman for Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Pelosi supports banning guns from the Capitol grounds but believed the regulations should be amended through the Capitol Police Board, not through the House Rules package.