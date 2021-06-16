Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, declared in a court affidavit that a limited portion of the Bolton’s draft manuscript “implicates” information classified at the highest level. He said the “compromise of this information could result in the permanent loss of a valuable [signal intelligence] source and cause irreparable damage to the U.S. [signal intelligence] system.” Such intelligence is derived from electronic systems used by foreign targets, such as communications systems, radars and weapons systems.