Charging papers made public Tuesday allege that the younger Bozell appeared on video on the Senate chamber floor during the event wearing a Hershey Christian Academy hooded sweatshirt. Online tipsters identified him as “Zeek” or “Zeeker Bozell” and traced his work as a girls’ basketball coach in Hershey, Pa., the FBI said.

An FBI agent alleged that Bozell pointed a video camera that was mounted in the Senate chamber at the floor so that it would not record rioters entering.

Bozell attorney David B. Deitch said that neither he nor his client had any comment at this time.

Bozell made an initial appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather, who released him pending trial on condition he stay away from the District.

Bozell, who did not enter a plea, faces a next hearing date of April 21.

Bozell is the son of L. Brent Bozell III, founder of a group of right-wing outlets Media Research Center, NewsBusters and CNSNews; and grandson of L. Brent Bozell Jr., a speechwriter for Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) and ghostwriter of 1964 GOP presidential nominee Barry Goldwater’s book, “The Conscience of a Conservative.”

Leo Bozell is also the grandnephew of William F. Buckley, Jr., founder of the National Review and leading conservative intellectual, who once described his greatest achievement as purging the conservative movement of latter part of the 20th century of “extremists, bigots, kooks, anti-Semites and racists.”

On Jan. 6, Bozell III said of the riot to Fox Business, “This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America. Look, they are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them.”

Bozell added, “You can never countenance police being attacked. You cannot countenance our national Capitol being breached like this. I think it is absolutely wrong,” blaming “one element that went forward in lawlessness.”