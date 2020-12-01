The slender record is heavily redacted and does not identify the investigation’s targets or whether anyone has been or will be charged. It also does not indicate what senior Trump White House officials did after allegedly being approached or whether they had sought any bribes.
The records were unsealed by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington, who released an August 28 opinion describing the government’s theory. The opinion granted prosecutors’ request to access search warrant evidence, including confidential emails sent among at least three individuals and their agents that could have been protected by attorney-client privilege.
Justice Department spokespeople did not return messages seeking comment. The White House had no comment.
This story will be updated.