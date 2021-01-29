They were charged late Thursday with felonies related to destruction of property, obstructing law enforcement and disrupting a government proceeding. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

Investigators say they subsequently reviewed footage from Jan. 6 and saw the brothers climb through a window of the Capitol at about 2:13 p.m., after watching others break the glass with a riot shield and a piece of wood. According to the court records, they then kicked open a door so more could enter.

They then helped lead a group that confronted Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman at the foot of a staircase, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit, “advancing … in a menacing manner.” While Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, is identified as the “primary aggressor,” the Hughes brothers “followed immediately” behind him, the agent wrote.

Jensen, a self-described believer in the far-right conspiracy theory Qanon, was arrested the weekend after the riot.

Goodman lured the rioters away from the Senate Chamber by lightly pushing Jensen, a tactical maneuver that experts say preempted a violent confrontation and may have saved lives. He has since been made acting deputy sergeant-at-arms, and he escorted Vice President Harris on Inauguration Day.

The lone officer was joined by others in an upstairs atrium. But, according to the FBI, they “were too far outnumbered to attempt to arrest the rioters, so instead they used their training to try and de-escalate the situation by talking with individuals in an attempt to calm them down.” But the crowd refused, shouting “this is our house,” “this is our America,” and “we’re here for the corrupt government.”

When one rioter slammed a fire extinguisher on the floor, sending up a cloud of smoke, the agent says the shock helped quell the crowd’s anger, and they dispersed. But the Hughes brothers did not leave the building, prosecutors say, and they then made their way onto the Senate floor where they sat in lawmakers’ chairs and rifled through their desks.