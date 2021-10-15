It was not immediately clear if Riley’s was among those cases. Capitol police said their Office of Professional Responsibility launched 38 internal investigations, and was able to identify the officers involved in 26 of those cases. In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found, according to a statement.

A Capitol police spokesman confirmed that Riley was honored in 2011 for saving the life of a fellow officer who had fallen on ice and hit his head on the pavement during a snowstorm.