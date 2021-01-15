“Sorry,” Hemenway recalled telling the officer.

“It’s your house now, man,” he said the officer replied.

Bauer told the FBI he “believed that the policeman was acting out of fear,” according to an affidavit filed in federal court in the District.

No specific officer is identified in charging papers by federal law enforcement officials, who are relying on the defendants’ own recounting of their experience inside the Capitol. A Capitol Police spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the account in the affidavit.

Bauer, who is from Kentucky, and Hemenway, of Winchester, Va., are cousins, according to the court papers. Each is charged with trespassing. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.

Other court documents have described Capitol Police officers’ failed attempts to hold back the crowd. One said he was unable to detain a rioter because there were too many others threatening him. More than 50 D.C. police officers and an unknown number of Capitol Police officers suffered injuries.

But the actions of some Capitol Police officers have come under scrutiny. Several have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the protest.

The chief of the Capitol Police and House and Senate sergeants at arms have all resigned in the wake of the attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. It took nearly four hours to secure the building from rioters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In the aftermath the FBI has arrested over a hundred people and says hundreds more are under investigation for taking part in the attack.

Hemenway and Bauer came to D.C. along with Bauer’s wife, who is not accused of entering the Capitol building. They came for the rally because of “crazy things” they heard on social media, Hemenway told the FBI. Then, President Trump said “something about taking Pennsylvania Avenue,” and they followed the crowd to the Capitol, according to the court papers.

As they approached the scaffolding set up for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Bauer said he saw people throwing objects at police in riot gear. He said he told them, “What the hell are you doing? They have stood down.”

They then followed a crowd into the building, where they encountered the police officer who told them they had won.

Another woman charged Friday, Jennifer Leigh Ryan, of Texas, planned to storm the Capitol before Trump spoke, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

“We’re gonna go down and storm the capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck,” she said in a video posted on Facebook that morning.

Later, the FBI said, she posted a video of herself entering the building and saying, “Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” She added, turning the camera to her face, “y’all know who to hire for your Realtor. Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.”

Ryan told a local news station she flew to D.C. on a private plane “because our president … asked us to go.”