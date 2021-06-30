Also arrested were self-described Proud Boys members Ricky Willden, 39, of Oakhurst, Calif., and Timothy O’Malley, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Willden was charged in an eight-count indictment with assaulting police and with other acts of violence, including spraying officers guarding an east door of the Capitol with an unknown substance minutes before the door was breached. O’Malley was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct after recording himself in the Capitol wearing a red batting helmet with a “Trump is my president” sticker and saying, in sum, “We took the Capitol. We’re moving on to other floors now. Whoo. Our house,” prosecutors said.