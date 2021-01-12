Coffman allegedlly formulated the incendiary devices to be particularly lethal, prosecutors asserted, “gravely endangering the community on a day of criminal rioting at the U.S. Capitol Building.” Citing handwritten messages, prosecutors asked a judge to hold Coffman without bond, saying he “appears to have been motivated to conduct violence against our elected representatives,” and his armory suggests “an intent to provide them to others, as no one person could reasonably use so many at once.”

Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Trump led to the deaths of five people, including a police officer and a rioter who was fatally shot, and disrupted the electoral vote certification of President-elect Joe Biden. A new grand jury was empaneled Friday and met Monday to hear new Capitol cases, according to the indictment.

The indictment comes as U.S. authorities announced new charges against rioters, including Aaron Mostofsky, 34, the son of a Brooklyn judge who was photographed inside the Capitol wearing what appear to be several fur pelts, a U.S. Capitol Police bulletproof vest and a riot shield.

Coffman is accused of carrying 11 Mason jars with gasoline and melted Styrofoam — which an FBI affidavit said could produce a “napalm-like” explosion of sticky, flammable liquid — in addition to a rifle, shotgun, two 9mm pistols, a .22-caliber pistol, five types of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine, all loaded and unregistered and unlicensed in the capital. Coffman had an apparent license to carry a pistol in Alabama, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors previously said Coffman was investigated because he was the registered owner of a red GMC pickup truck with Alabama plates parked near the Capitol. Officers allegedly found the molotov cocktail devices while investigating reports of suspected pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill and its Democratic counterpart minutes before the assault on the Capitol began.

Kohl said that although the truck was investigated because of the suspected or “perceived pipe bombs,” Coffman was not charged in relation to those possible devices but with allegedly possessing the other weapons and destructive devices.

Coffman has not entered a plea. He faces a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon in Washington.

In exhibits filed by prosecutors seeking to detain Coffman, prosecutors included exhibits of the weapons and also handwritten notes he allegedly possessed, including one stating, “We The People Are The Rightful Masters Of Both The Congress And The Courts, Not To Overthrow The Constitution But To Overthrow The Men Who Pervert The Constitution.”

Prosecutors said the notes “raise alarm in the context of the January 6 rioting and criminal infringement on our nation’s democratic process.” They showed others that contained purported contact information for “Conservative Talk Show Host Mark Levin,” “Shaun [sic] Hannity,” and “Senator Ted Cruz.”

Coffman has no prior arrests in Alabama, news media in the state have reported, and prosecutors cited no criminal history.

Mostofsky was expected to make an initial appearance later Wednesday in New York City on four charges including entering restricted grounds, violent or disorderly conduct at the Capitol, and theft of government property exceeding $1,000, a felony that carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The New York Times reported that Mostofsky’s father is Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky.

Aaron Mostofsky told the New York Post in a video inside the Capitol last week: “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million. I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

An FBI affidavit said Mostofsky also appeared to post on social media a self-taken video labeled, “DC bound stopthesteal,” and exchanged messages and photographs on Instagram describing his presence in the Capitol.

“If we find each other look for a guy looking like a caveman,” Mostofsky wrote a friend, the affidavit said, adding later, probably referring to the election, “Even a caveman knows it was stolen.”

The FBI added that after the election, Mostofsky posted on Facebook: “Since the republicans lost the house I have the following questions 1 when and where are we protesting/rioting …”

In the video interview, FBI agent Michael Attard wrote, Mostofsky said he took the shield he found on the floor, and motioned to the vest, apparently indicated that he also found that item and took it. He said he returned a hat he found to a police officer “because that might be someone’s personal item,” the agent attested.