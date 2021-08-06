Lawyers familiar with the probe, in which more than 565 have been charged, say Moss’s fast-tracking of the question may help create legal certainty in the long run. But now it throws a wrench into plea talks between prosecutors and defendants if their counsel see a key charge on shaky footing. If so, prosecutors may be forced to turn to charges with weaker penalties — such as rioting or civil disorder that some fear fail to capture the severity of events— or re-indict defendants with more politically charged crimes such as seditious conspiracy.