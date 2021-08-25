Prosecutors have allowed misdemeanor defendants to plead to one of four charges applied to those who went into the Capitol but did not engage in violence or destruction. Thus far, nearly all have chosen “parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol building,” a “petty offense” that carries a punishment of at most six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. The crime also does not require defendants to admit they trespassed or attempted to block the peaceful transition of power.