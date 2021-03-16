U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the District of Columbia set the next hearing for April 19.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui said it was not Reffitt’s statements to his family that prompted his detention order but the government’s allegations that he appeared with body armor, a helmet, firearm and plastic flex-cuffs on Capitol grounds. The judge said it appeared Reffitt planned for violence before and after the event in encrypted communications with other members of the right-wing anti-government group, for which he said he conducts vetting and intelligence.

“I have a new security business to circumvent the 2nd Amendment issue,” Reffitt said via encrypted chat Jan. 9 to two recruits he met at the Capitol, prosecutors said in court papers and a teleconference hearing.

He named his company TPP Security Services in the chat, prosecutors said.

“We can get ammo and weapons available to law enforcement. . . . The fight has only just begun,” Reffitt allegedly wrote, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler.

Reffitt allegedly directed other members to destroy evidence and be ready for future violence, and kept an unregistered silencer in a safe, the prosecutor said, writing Jan. 13: “This has only just begun and will not end until we The People of The Republic have won our country back. We had thousands of weapons and fired no rounds yet showed numbers. The next time we will not be so cordial.”

Defense attorney William Welch urged Reffitt be released under strict conditions to his family. Reffitt’s wife, 16-year-old daughter and her boyfriend testified rivetingly on his behalf. They said that while Reffitt warned them and his 18-year-old son that “Traitors get shot” and that he would “put a bullet through” his daughter’s phone, they never felt personally threatened because they knew he was being dramatic and is not violent.

“Sometimes words can have disastrous consequences, but sometimes words are just words. And sometimes they are inappropriate, they are offensive, they are across the line, but it still does not mean that they are an actual threat,” Welch argued, adding, “No firearms were ever used.”

Reffitt has been held in custody since Jan. 19 and was hospitalized in intensive care for three days because he was not given prescribed medication, Welch noted.

“Guy’s family, whom the government claims to be protecting, could not even find out anything about where he was or whether he was okay,” Welch argued in a court filing. “Not only do they still care, but they still love Guy.”

Faruqui praised the family’s testimony and acknowledged the burden of Reffitt’s jailing. But Faruqui said Reffitt’s preparations for a fight, travel to Washington with an AR-15 rifle and handgun, and discussion of plans to march “with heat” to disrupt lawmakers who remain under National Guard protection indicated that the danger posed to the community remains.

“I admire your daughter’s wisdom, that people can have different political views, and we still have to deal with each other as family, and frankly, we are an American family. And my heart is broken. I see your family suffering, I see American families suffering,” Faruqui said.

“But the law dictates I have to decide the facts and follow the law here. . . . Even after the horror and tragedy of Jan. 6, he still recruited people and tried to get them to join his militia and join its stated mission” of overturning government by force, Faruqui said.

