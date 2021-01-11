After spending Wednesday night into Thursday morning in holding cells in the Central Cell Block underneath D.C. police headquarters, the 30 or so individuals had virtual hearings Thursday in front of a D.C. Superior Court judge. The judge ordered the majority to be released from custody, barring them from the District while their cases remain active and assigning June court dates.

Most people charged in the District and released while pending trial exited through the cellblock’s main doors, which open to a ramp that ends on Third Street near the Third Street tunnel. But D.C. police escorted the group of defendants arrested near the Capitol out a separate exit around the corner on C Street.

Some lawyers and others who work with inmates complained that the group was treated more favorably than other arrestees, including protesters who were arrested during social justice demonstrations last summer.

“We have never seen anyone escorted out separately from everyone else,” said Al Jackson, 28, a member of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, whose members gather to hand out bottles of water, sanitizing products and help with phone calls for people released from the cellblock.

Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said senior police officials were concerned about having the individuals who police believe may be linked to the Capitol rioting walk unescorted in the building out of concern there could be an additional disturbance.

None of those who appeared in D.C. Superior Court and were released from custody Thursday were charged with breaking into the Capitol building. Instead, the individuals were charged with being on the grounds of the Capitol past a city-imposed curfew. In separate cases, a handful of people were charged with assaulting police officers, and others were charged with possessing an unregistered firearm in the city.

Other cases involving people alleged to have breached the Capitol are being prosecuted in federal court in the District.

Sternbeck said members of the department's civil disturbance unit escorted the Capitol-related defendants out the secondary exit.

“This was about the safety of our employees,” he said.

Some attorneys say they have arranged in the past to have high-profile arrestees in the District escorted out of secondary exits to avoid the media.

Defense attorney Mark Goldstone said he has made such arrangements for clients.

But other attorneys said they noticed that Black and Brown arrestees were leaving through the main exit, while those arrested during the response to the riots at the Capitol, most of them White, were escorted out a separate entrance.

“Yes, I get it,” Washington defense attorney Heather Pinckney said. “But as a Black woman, as a Black attorney, it is something that is not afforded to every defendant, and this is just another example of how the police handled these majority-White defendants differently.”

Sternbeck said that as more individuals arrested in the Capitol riot case are arrested, D.C. police will decide “case by case” whether to allow them to exit with other arrestees or allow them to exit separately for safety and security reasons.

But the decisions still raise questions.