“The Attorney General was in contempt of a congressional subpoena but faced no consequences,” Manning wrote in a letter to Judge Anthony J. Trenga. “The President has been instructing his associates not to comply with grand jury subpoenas and witness subpoenas for at least two years, and has even fired people for their compliance with subpoenas. It is clear that the rules are different for different people.”

While Congress has the power to issue subpoenas demanding witnesses to appear and evidence to be presented, the Senate and House don’t have the same enforcement powers of a federal or state prosecutor. The House of Representatives has voted to hold Trump administration officials in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas; a legal battle over whether those subpoenas are enforceable is ongoing.

Manning is also paying a $1,000 daily fine imposed by the judge. She can be held in civil contempt for up to 18 months.

“There’s nothing dishonorable in discharging your responsibility as a U.S. citizen,” Trenga told her at one hearing.

But civil contempt is meant to be coercive, not punitive, and end if the witness shows there’s no reasonable possibility she can be moved.

She said she is prepared to spend another seven months in jail, but that keeping her there serves no purpose.

“I have been separated from my loved ones, deprived of sunlight, and could not even attend my mother’s funeral.” Manning wrote in her filing. “It is easier to endure these hardships now than to cooperate to win back some comfort, and live the rest of my life knowing that I acted out of self-interest and not principle.”

Prosecutors have argued that Manning’s testimony remains relevant to their case against Assange, who is charged with violating the Espionage Act for helping Manning expose secret war logs and diplomatic cables.