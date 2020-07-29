Glenn, 69, was accused of taking bribes related to her cannabis advocacy in five payments, beginning in early 2018 and continuing into 2019. She pleaded guilty to accepting money in exchange for her support on measures that included preferential treatment for Maryland-based cannabis companies and expanded licensing for out-of-state marijuana companies, among other things.
While in office, Glenn advocated for the inclusion of minority businesses in the state’s marijuana industry. She also sponsored the bill that created Maryland’s medical marijuana program. The program was named for Glenn’s mother, who died of kidney cancer and could not access the drug to ease her symptoms.
“Let me begin by telling you how profoundly remorseful I am,” Glenn told the judge through tears during the hearing in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. “I accept full responsibility for my conduct.”