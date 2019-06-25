Pudong, China’s financial and commercial hub, in Shanghai. China has criticized Washington’s efforts following a news report that three Chinese banks might be penalized by the United States over dealings with North Korea. (Paul Traynor/AP)

Three large Chinese banks responded Tuesday to a report that a federal judge in Washington found them in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas for financial records in a U.S. investigation of North Korean sanctions violations, telling Chinese media they were not under investigation for sanctions breaches themselves.

The Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank indicated that they are not complying with the requests for cross-border legal assistance because Chinese banking privacy laws and others require that requests for customer records in U.S. criminal inquiries be made through a legal assistance pact between the two countries.

The Washington Post reported Monday that three Chinese banks were fined $50,000 a day on April 10 — with the fines stayed pending appeals — and that one of the banks could lose access to the U.S. banking system after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued under the USA Patriot Act.

The banks have not been named in opinions unsealed by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington. Howell’s opinions cite arguments that each of the three banks have made in U.S. courts saying they acted in good faith under Chinese banking customer privacy laws and citing the legal assistance pact.

Details in Howell’s rulings aligned with a 2017 civil forfeiture that identified the three banks as the Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB), allegedly used by a Hong Kong-registered front company to conduct more than $100 million in illicit U.S. financial transactions on behalf of a sanctioned North Korea bank to finance that country’s nuclear weapons program.

Howell’s contempt order triggers for the first time a provision that could cut off one of China’s largest banks from the U.S. financial system at the demand of the U.S. attorney general or treasury secretary.

The bank at risk of losing access to U.S. dollars, the lifeblood of international finance, appears to be SPDB, China’s ninth-largest bank by assets, whose roughly $900 billion makes it comparable in size to Goldman Sachs. Matching details include SPDB’s ownership structure, limited U.S. presence and alleged conduct with the other banks.

At a news conference Tuesday in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “We always oppose the so-called long-arm jurisdiction over Chinese businesses by the U.S.,” adding that the ministry hoped Washington would address “the problem of cross-border information sharing through such channels as bilateral judicial assistance and regulation cooperation.”

None of the banks could be reached for further comment Tuesday.

In a statement widely reported in state-funded media, SPDB said it had been asked to provide data in a “U.S. judicial agency’s investigation of customers” and “was not investigated for allegedly violating any sanctions laws.”

On its website, China Merchants Bank, the country’s largest lender owned by state and private investors, also stated that the matter concerned a request for “judicial assistance for cross-border investigation and evidence collection” that should be handled by the bilateral agreement.

“The Bank has consistently and strictly complied with Chinese laws, relevant UN resolutions and other applicable sanctions laws, and has not been investigated for alleged violations of any sanctions laws,” it said.

The state-owned Bank of Communications issued a similar statement, adding that it “actively follows the laws and regulatory rules of the locations of Chinese and overseas institutions” and that “currently, it has not been investigated for any suspected violation of sanctions laws.”

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of Washington, whose office is handling the investigation, declined to comment Tuesday, saying the matter is under seal.

The dispute will go before a federal appeals court in Washington on July 12. On Tuesday, attorneys for both sides filed sealed motions to the court about whether to close the courtroom to the public for oral arguments.

U.S.-based attorneys for the companies have declined to comment on the case.

U.S. prosecutors in the 2017 civil forfeiture case named the banks as working with a sanctioned Hong Kong firm — the now-defunct Mingzheng International Trading Limited — to launder money through the U.S. banking system for North Korea’s sanctioned, state-run Foreign Trade Bank to finance that country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic-missile program.

A federal judge in 2018 granted prosecutors’ request and turned over $1.9 million in seized accounts to the U.S. government after Mingzheng and its transaction partners failed to reply in court.

