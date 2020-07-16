In entering a deferred prosecution agreement, the company will pay a fine and incur a reputational hit but will not face criminal charges. However, former employees and an India-based tobacco company with which Essentra partnered, BBM Bommidala Group, face further scrutiny, authorities indicated in court filings and news releases.

In court filings, Essentra FZE admitted responsibility and agreed to what is effectively corporate probation, pledging to report any criminal employee misconduct, cooperate fully with investigators and toughen internal controls over a three-year period. After the probation, one count of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions law will be dismissed.

Court filings described what U.S. officials in Washington called “egregious” wrongdoing by the firm in exporting cigarette filters to North Korea through a network of front companies in China and other countries, using deceptive practices to move money through U.S. banks.

The scheme, which lasted about a year, began in October 2017 when two employees of the Dubai subsidiary were warned that because of sanctions, a front company would be used to receive payments for a customer in North Korea, court documents said. They were instructed not to mention the country in contract documents, and instead falsely declared China as the destination of products, according to charging documents.

“[D]on’t mention that customer is in my country … You just mention China or where else. Contract will be signed by other foreign company,” a North Korean buyer allegedly told an Essentra FZE manager and customer agent, according to a summary of facts filed with the court.

“Understood,” one employee replied, according to the filing. Both employees have since left the firm, and court filings state they were in contact with the India-based firm’s employees regarding the terms and status of the contract.

U.S. prosecutors in Washington filed a 25-page agreement and charging documents in federal court on Thursday, and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced a civil fine. Both moves enforce sanctions imposed in March 2016 after North Korea tested what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb and conducted a launch using ballistic-missile technology.

The sanctions bar international shipments that further the country’s nuclear or missile programs, cut Pyongyang off from the U.S. banking system and expand the list of luxury items its elite cannot receive.

“The sanctions the United States has imposed on the North Korean regime are of the utmost importance to the national security of our nation,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, whose division announced the action with the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. “The company has now committed to working with our prosecutors to bring those individuals responsible for these acts to justice.”

The filings cite three payments worth $333,000, for which U.S. officials sought double penalties. Of note, two of the payments were not completed in U.S. dollars and never transited the U.S. banking system — a typical tripwire for American criminal enforcement. Though the transactions were conducted in local currency, the UAE company used a foreign branch of a U.S. bank, triggering U.S. jurisdiction, according to the filings.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement that it could have sought triple penalties, but Essentra FZE has provided and agreed to continue providing substantial cooperation.

Still, the agency listed several “aggravating” factors, including the willful evasion of U.S. law and policy, and Essentra’s status as a “sophisticated commercial group” operating in international markets and with gross sales of about $1 billion a year.

Essentra FZE from about 2013 to 2019 was a subsidiary of a partnership begun in 2013 in Dubai with an Indian tobacco company identified only as “Company 1” in court filings. That partnership was made with BBM Bommidala Group, public filings and announcements show, and Essentra’s parent bought out BBM’s 49 percent partnership last year. The Indian company could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, Essentra said none of the transactions were approved or known of by senior management outside the UAE. The company also blamed “isolated failures” of its compliance policies and declared a commitment “to doing business the right way.”

“A very thorough and in depth investigation has been carried out to fully understand the root cause of the issues we have seen,” chief executive Paul Forman said in a statement, “We have made a very significant investment of both time and money, which has now equipped us with enhanced protection against any potential future issues of this nature.”

The agreement must go before a federal judge, but appeals courts have given judges little leeway to review or alter such deals. Deferred prosecution agreements are used dozens of times a year by the Justice Department to obtain payments totaling billions of dollars to resolve investigations into bribery, fraud, safety and sanctions violations, and other alleged crimes.

Thursday’s action was the latest U.S. enforcement efforts targeting the North Korean government amid Washington’s stalled diplomatic effort to eliminate Pyongyang’s nuclear missile and weapons capabilities.

United Nations experts have detailed that North Korea evades sanctions by using agents of state-owned and other banks overseas to facilitate a global web of illicit oil, arms and coal deals to bring in foreign currency. The efforts also include ship-to-ship cargo transfers at sea, large-scale cryptocurrency hacks and ransomware attacks.

In 2018, for example, the Treasury Department sanctioned a Chinese company for allegedly falsifying shipping documents to smuggle tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol into North Korea. Treasury officials said Pyongyang reportedly netted over $1 billion from the illicit trade.

Last month, prosecutors in the same U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia charged 28 North Korean and five Chinese individuals with facilitating more than $2.5 billion of illegal payments for Pyongyang through a network based in its state-owned Foreign Trade Bank.

A 50-page federal indictment accused the individuals of operating a clandestine global network from countries including China, Russia, Libya and Thailand in the largest North Korean sanctions violations case charged by U.S. prosecutors. The U.S. government also filed asset forfeiture charges and seized more than $63 million, the indictment said.

U.S. authorities and prosecutors in New York City and Washington have penalized numerous banks for sanctions-related violations using deferred prosecution agreements since 2010.

Skeptics such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have criticized such deals, saying they are not transparent to courts or the public. Warren has also said the deals protect companies and executives who violate the law from indictment and jail and may not even require admission of wrongdoing.

The Justice Department has turned to such agreements to resolve complex corporate enforcement actions, saying they allow for ongoing oversight, regulation and strengthened compliance with money-laundering and other controls.

In 2019, London-based bank Standard Chartered agreed to pay $1.1 billion to U.S. and British authorities, and Italy’s UniCredit and two subsidiaries agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries.