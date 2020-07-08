The groups and Black Lives Matter of D.C. sued last month, and their new allegations challenge Police Chief Peter Newsham's statements that D.C. police were not involved in clearing protesters from the park before Trump was photographed holding a Bible in front of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church.

The groups have alleged that U.S. police and military troops deployed horses, batons, shields and riot control agents — including pepper spray, smoke canisters and rubber or plastic projectiles — against largely peaceful protesters without justification.

Newsham has said that D.C. police did not take part in the operation to clear the square, and that officers on the scene learned only a few minutes beforehand that force and chemical munitions would be used against demonstrators earlier than a planned 7 p.m. citywide curfew.

Shortly before the U.S. Park Police initiated the operation, D.C. police instructed officers to hold their positions on streets around the square, officials said.

“We were not involved in the movement of the president — the unplanned movement of the president,” Newsham said the following day.

Court filings Wednesday accuse D.C. police of deploying tear gas at demonstrators escaping the square and forcing them to turn back. They cited the experiences of a Virginia man, Dustin Foley and his 15-year-old daughter, who joined the case.

The lawsuit said Foley and his daughter came downtown to protest and deliver water and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches to peaceful demonstrators gathered after the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

When the Foleys fled Lafayette Square, they were confronted by D.C. police with chemical agents one block west at 17th and H Streets NW and forced to turn back, the suit asserted.

“The video footage we obtained and the experience of Mr. Foley and his daughter directly contradict Chief Newsham's assertions that D.C. police officers were not involved in the brutal assault on protesters the evening June 1,” said Scott Michelman, legal director for the ACLU of the District of Columbia. Other entities representing the protesters include the The Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Arnold & Porter law firm.

Michelman said D.C. officials have tried to distance themselves from the “brazen assault.” But, he said, “MPD engaged in the same type of wanton violence as the federal forces.”

In a statement Wednesday, D.C. police reiterated the agency “was not involved in the unscheduled movement of the President from Lafayette Square to St. John's church,” but did not address the allegation that its officers deployed tear gas.

D.C. police have said they were not in Lafayette Square, which is federal property, but did have officers on nearby city streets who confronted protesters fleeing federal officers. That included a D.C. police line along I Street between 15th and 17th streets, where arrests were made.

The White House, the Defense Department and U.S. Park Police said tear gas was not used but acknowledged the deployment of pepper spray — a similar agent with the same chemical effect of incapacitating people through extreme irritation of the eyes, mouth, nose, lungs and skin, and temporary blindness.

