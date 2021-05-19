That goes against the findings of a 15-member committee of advocates, attorneys and police that studied the issue for seven months and recommended an oversight group with independent investigatory and disciplinary power.
Rodney Turner, an attorney who represented the committee at Tuesday’s meeting, said his group “stands by” its recommendations.
“Arlington does not have a use-of-force issue; our concerns are about transparency and accountability,” Turner said.
Police review boards were only recently allowed under state law in Virginia and are increasingly popular as jurisdictions seek to rebuild trust after a summer of protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Schwartz’s proposed board would be independent, have paid staff and would be able to obtain subpoenas from a court with a majority vote. But, he said, he was skeptical of having an outside board “substitute its judgment for that of the police chief.” He noted that some civilian boards are more lenient toward misconduct than ones that included police, and questioned whether civilians would be fast-moving and experienced enough to deal with investigations effectively.
Arlington is already in the midst of an outside review of its internal affairs unit, he added, and has entered an agreement to have any shootings by police investigated by other local departments. Schwartz said that mechanism is more efficient than a new civilian board, and that if there are allegations of egregious misconduct the county prosecutor or the Justice Department could step in.
Residents who spoke at the meeting Tuesday expressed dismay, saying Schwartz tossed aside the reform committee’s work without debate.
“I believe that the county manager’s recommendation is out of sync with the community,” said Wilma Jones, president of the John M. Langston Citizens Association. “We want a civilian review board with teeth, not lip service.”
She noted that neighboring Alexandria has approved an oversight board that has investigative power, despite opposition from the city’s mayor.
“If Alexandria can do it, we can do it,” Jones said.
Julius Spain, president of the Arlington NAACP, said his group also opposed the current plan as “fundamentally flawed” given the limitations imposed by Schwartz.
One board member voted to delay the decision on draft language for more debate. The majority chose to move forward, saying further discussion was unlikely to move the county manager and the proposal is not final.
The language approved by the board Tuesday leaves open the possibility of going beyond Schwartz’s recommendations by allowing the board to launch independent investigations and hire investigators. But discipline is still off the table.
In an interview, Schwartz emphasized that he convened the committee and said its ideas “were meant to come to me for my consideration.”
Gianina Irlando, a board member at the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, complimented Arlington’s effort Tuesday but raised concerns about “the authority in real time to monitor ongoing investigations.”
Schwartz said there was no concrete evidence that one form of oversight board is more effective than any other. Even the most powerful civilian oversight boards struggle to have impact, as a Washington Post investigation found, because of resistance from law enforcement and politicians.