At issue in the case is the federal family planning program known as Title X. Baltimore’s mayor and city council challenged the restrictions in April 2019, saying the provisions jeopardize the relationship between physicians and their patients by limiting information doctors can provide even when a patient has stated her intention to terminate a pregnancy.

Under the rule issued last year, the Department of Health and Human Services banned health centers that provide abortions — or refer patients for abortions — from receiving any money from the 50-year-old program that primarily serves low-income women.

Physicians can offer a list of primary health-care providers who do provide abortions, for instance, but cannot indicate which ones provide abortions.

The rule “requires health care providers to hide the ball from their patients by giving them a list of providers without telling them which ones actually perform abortions,” Judge Stephanie D. Thacker wrote for the majority.

“Considering the time-sensitive nature of pregnancy and access to legal abortion, this attempt to hoodwink patients creates ‘unreasonable barriers’ to ‘appropriate medical care,’ and ‘impedes timely access’ to health care services.”

The decision Thursday from the 4th Circuit is at odds with a ruling from the California-based federal appeals court, which allowed the policy to take effect throughout the country. The opposing decisions suggest the Supreme Court could have to settle the disagreement.

In his dissent, Judge Julius N. Richardson said the rule “falls well within” the agency’s authority and “the record shows that it was the product of reasoned decisionmaking.”

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to similar 1988 regulations, he noted, and found that the rules fell within the scope of Title X’s broad mandate.

“The majority not only thumbs its nose at the Supreme Court but substitutes its own judgment for that of an executive agency accountable to the elected President,” wrote Richardson, who was joined by Judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III, Paul V. Niemeyer, G. Steven Agee, A. Marvin Quattlebuam Jr. and Allison Jones Rushing.

The Maryland case is one of several nationwide challenging the administration's family planning rules. As a result of the regulations, Planned Parenthood, the largest recipient of Title X money, withdrew from the program.

Clare Coleman, president of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, said in a statement that the ruling will “continue to prevent this terrible rule from further harming family planning providers and their patients across the state of Maryland.”

But, she added, “our fight endures to restore the integrity of our nation’s family planning program for the millions of people across the U.S. most in need of high-quality family planning care.”