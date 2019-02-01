Unless and until the Trump administration moves to stop enforcing the Affordable Care Act, states that want the health-care law to continue cannot sue over it, a federal judge in Maryland ruled Friday.

Maryland’s Democratic attorney general, Brian E. Frosh, sued the federal government to ensure the continued enforcement of key aspects of the act, including protections for people with preexisting conditions. As part of the lawsuit, Maryland argued that acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker’s appointment was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sided Friday with the Justice Department, dismissing Frosh’s claims that the risk of the ACA’s termination was harming Maryland as based in mere speculation.

Thus, she said, any challenge to Whitaker’s appointment as the person who would be in court defending future changes also was moot.

“The alleged harms flow from concerns about a decision that the Trump Administration has not made and may never make,” she wrote. “The President’s profound disdain for the ACA cannot be seriously disputed. . . . Neither the President’s zealous attempts to repeal the statute, nor his derisive comments about it, support an inference that he will fail to enforce the law.”

The Justice Department has stopped defending the Affordable Care Act in court, and President Trump has repeatedly predicted that the law will be undone — including in a New York Times interview published Friday. A Texas federal judge in December declared the law unconstitutional.

But that judge’s ruling is on hold pending appeal, and the Department of Health and Human Services has affirmed that the ACA is still being administered and enforced as before.

“To establish a plausible inference that an agency will imminently flout the law, particularly one affecting millions of people and billions of federal dollars, requires more persuasive allegations,” the judge wrote Friday.

Should the Trump Administration stop enforcing the ACA, Hollander said, the lawsuit could be revived.

Maryland had also asked Hollander to declare that Whitaker was unconstitutionally appointed after Jeff Sessions resigned as attorney general.

“Who the attorney general is is at the core of this lawsuit,” Frosh said in an interview after filing the state’s motion. Whitaker could not serve as acting attorney general, he argued, because he was not confirmed by the Senate and was outside the line of succession.

Trump has nominated William P. Barr to replace Sessions, but he has not yet been confirmed. In court in December in the Maryland case, a Justice Department attorney would not say whether Whitaker was involved in discussions about the future of the ACA.

Hollander declined to weigh in, saying that she would not rule on a contested issue as part of a moot lawsuit. Federal courts in Kansas and Texas, she pointed out, have ruled that Whitaker was legally appointed.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected without comment a Nevada case challenging Whitaker’s appointment.

