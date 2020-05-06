At issue is the federal family planning program known as Title X. Congress has long prohibited the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. Under the rule issued last year, the Department of Health and Human Services banned health centers that provide abortions or refer patients for abortions from receiving any money from the 50-year-old program.

The policy, which critics refer to as a “gag rule,” prevents clinicians from giving patients information about abortion providers. If a patient specifically asks for a referral, providers can offer a list of primary health-care providers — and cannot answer patients’ questions about which providers on the list actually provide abortions.

In response to the policy, Maryland and at least a half dozen other states have withdrawn from the federal program, and Baltimore officials sued the federal government. The 4th Circuit is reviewing a February order that blocked the policy and said the rule was not sufficiently justified by the administration.

“Literally every major medical organization in the United States has opposed implementation of this rule,” wrote U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett. “There is almost no professional support for its implementation.”

In March, the appeals court took the unusual step of agreeing to hear the initial appeal in the matter sitting with a full complement of judges instead of the usual three-judge panel.

The court also rejected the Trump administration’s request to allow the policy to remain in effect in Maryland while the appeal is pending. That means Maryland is the one state not subject to the abortion-referral restrictions.

That decision prompted protest from one judge who said the move was a “sharp break from settled practice.”

“We used to place great value in entrusting a panel of our colleagues with first adjudicating the appeal,” wrote Judge Julius N. Richardson, who was nominated to the bench by President Trump. “For the past fifty years, we followed this practice through varied administrations and court compositions. Times have changed.”

In response, Judge Stephanie Thacker said the step was necessary because the administration’s policy has forced Planned Parenthood, Baltimore and numerous states to withdraw from the Title X program.

The “short-term nature of pregnancy, the brief window for obtaining a legal abortion, and the imminent harm to the City of Baltimore and its residents,” she wrote in response, call for an expedited review by the full court.

Thacker, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, rejected Richardson’s assertion that the decision to review the case as a full court is “anything less than a ‘purposeful procedure.’ ”

“The disagreement between the majority of the active judges and our dissenting colleague is just that — a disagreement. Nothing nefarious to see here.”