“The undisputed evidence in the record shows the defendants failed to satisfy their duty of care by failing to ensure that the WHA Plans were properly funded and by failing to pay incurred medical expenses,” U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett wrote in a 23-page opinion.

AD

Hundreds of plan participants have millions of dollars in unpaid claims, and some have received collection notices from creditors because of the company’s failure to pay outstanding medical claims, according to the opinion issued on March 26.

AD

The judge’s order permanently prevents Turner and Sheil from acting as employee benefit plan administrators or providers. The married couple represented themselves in recent court proceedings and could not be reached for comment Monday through a former attorney.

It is unclear whether the funds will be restored as ordered by the court. In a March 3 letter, Turner told the judge the company has no office, cash or bank accounts and is permanently closed. He and Sheil “should not have been named as parties in this case and we want the opportunity to defend ourselves” but cannot afford a lawyer, Turner wrote.

AD

The court’s action follows an investigation by the U.S. Labor Department of the company that sold and marketed single employer health plans to about 200 employers from 2014 until 2018. Starting in 2016, employers reported that claims were not being paid by the company. Most employers were located in Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Texas.

AD

Government investigators said the couple promised clients that if employers paid premiums, all medical claims would be paid, and that employers would pay no additional cost. But the government said the company violated federal law designed to prevent abuses of employee benefit plans when they “failed to act prudently and in the best interests of the plan participants and failed to provide proper plan funding.”

According to the court order, the company “systematically breached” its fiscal duties by “appropriating the plans’ assets for their own use and benefit.” Turner took a personal loan from a trust account, records show, and the couple accepted prohibited commissions and other payments from organizations that provided services to the plans.

AD

“Now more than ever, employers and employees must be able to rely on promised healthcare benefits,” Solicitor of Labor Kate S. O’Scannlain said in a statement.

AD

“The U.S. Department of Labor stands prepared to hold those who offer sham healthcare arrangements accountable for the losses related to unpaid health claims.”