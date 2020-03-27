In a brief unsigned order, the appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to allow the policy to remain in effect in Maryland while the case is pending. In a separate order, the court also took the unusual step of agreeing to hear the initial appeal in the matter sitting with a full complement of judges — instead of the usual three-judge panel.



The decision from the Richmond-based court, which reviews appeals from Maryland, is at odds with a decision from the California-based federal appeals court, which allowed the policy to take effect throughout the country. The contradictory rulings from two different courts suggest that the Supreme Court could settle the disagreement.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the order.

At issue is the federal family planning program, known as Title X. Congress has long prohibited the use of federal funds to cover the cost of abortions. Under the rule issued last year, the Department of Health and Human Services banned health centers that provide abortions or refer patients for abortions from receiving any money from the 50-year old program.

The rule also requires health clinics to have “clear physical and financial separation” between services funded by the program and other activities.

The policy, which critics refer to as a “gag rule,” prevents clinicians from giving patients information about abortion providers. If a patient specifically asks for a referral, providers can offer a list of “comprehensive primary health-care providers”— and cannot answer patients’ questions about which providers on the list actually provide abortions.

In response to the new policy, Planned Parenthood — the largest recipient of money through the program — announced that its affiliates would refuse federal funds rather than withhold medical information from patients.

Maryland and at least a half-dozen other states also withdrew from the program, and Baltimore city officials sued the Trump administration.

The 4th Circuit was reviewing a February order that blocked the policy. In that decision, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett found the rule arbitrary and not sufficiently justified by the government.

“Literally every major medical organization in the United States has opposed implementation of this rule,” Bennett wrote. “There is almost no professional support for its implementation.”

Lawyers representing Baltimore officials told the appeals court that the rule was inconsistent with medical ethics and cut off access to federal funds for clinics and school health centers that provide pregnancy tests, contraceptives, cancer screenings and other services for thousands of young, low-income women.

Justice Department lawyers said the rules are reasonable and essentially the same as Reagan-era regulations previously upheld by the Supreme Court in 1991. Those rules were never put in place, and the Clinton administration required providers to counsel patients about abortion.

Medical ethics, the government said in its filings, do not “impose a mandate that doctors participating in a limited, federally funded program must be able to provide referrals for abortion.”