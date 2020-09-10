Ahead of oral arguments Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit to prevent the measure, known as S.B. 824, from taking effect over objections from Republican legislative leaders.

“Lifting the injunction now would be disastrous,” lawyers for the governor told the judges in court filings. “The brunt would be borne by the same voters whom S.B. 824 targeted for disenfranchisement in the first place: minority voters who are both least likely to possess photo IDs that satisfy S.B. 824 and most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

The photo ID law is the latest in a series of North Carolina election measures scrutinized in court. The law was passed after the 4th Circuit struck down a separate set of voting rules that the court said in 2016 deliberately undercut the political power of Black voters and “target African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

Lawyers representing the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP told the court that the state’s “unprecedented recent history of racially discriminatory election laws casts a long shadow” over the new photo ID requirement.

“This Court cannot shut its eyes to this sordid history” of barriers to voting, according to the NAACP, represented in court by John C. Ulin.

Republican legislative leaders defended the requirement, telling the court that the law does not discriminate. Citizens without proper identification can cast provisional ballots and free, no-documentation-required IDs are available throughout the state.

The court should not consider past discrimination when judging the current measure, they said. The law “is a state-of-the-art voter ID law that seeks to secure the State’s elections and bolster voter confidence while at the same time ensuring that all registered voters are able to cast a vote that will count, with or without ID,” attorney David H. Thompson wrote on behalf of Senate President Phil Berger (R) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R).

Eighteen states, including North Carolina, ask for a photo ID to cast ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Seventeen other states also accept non-photo identification such as a bank statement with a name and address.

A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit is reviewing a District Court decision that said the North Carolina photo ID law would likely have a disproportionate impact on African American voters who “could be deterred from voting or registering to vote because they lack, or believe they lack, acceptable identification and remain confused by or uninformed” about the law.

The panel considering the case on Friday includes Judges Pamela Harris, Julius N. Richardson and A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr.

The 2018 law was enacted after a supermajority of the legislature overrode the governor’s veto. North Carolina voters also approved a ballot measure creating a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID. The amendment did not specify the types of identification that would be accepted.