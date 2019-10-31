The case is one of several major political and legal battles between Congress and the Trump White House over the Constitution’s balance of powers, as Democrats formally probe Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian government officials to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 campaign rival, and Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Charles Kupperman, who served as deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, also is due in the same courthouse Thursday for an initial hearing in a lawsuit he filed asking a federal judge to decide whether he must comply with a House subpoena in the impeachment inquiry.

The House Judiciary Committee sued Aug. 7 to enforce its April subpoena to McGahn, a key figure in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

The White House blocked McGahn’s testimony, advising the former counsel that he was “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony” and directing him not to appear.

Lawyers for the committee’s Democrats call the claim “spurious” and say it has no grounding in case law. The House asked the court to expedite the case so it could be appealed by whichever side loses, saying the Trump administration was seeking to establish a dangerous precedent shielding top presidential advisers from testifying before Congress, even those who no longer work for the White House.

House general counsel Douglas N. Letter argued that “the Judiciary Committee cannot fulfill its constitutional investigative, oversight and legislative responsibilities — including its consideration of whether to recommend articles of impeachment — without hearing from [McGahn].”

William A. Burck, McGahn’s attorney, said in a statement that McGahn will abide by the president’s instructions absent a contrary decision from the court. McGahn “has an ethical obligation to protect client confidences,” Burck said. “Don does not believe he witnessed any violation of law. And the president instructed Don to cooperate fully with the special counsel but directed him not to testify to Congress unless the White House and the committee reached an accommodation.”

The lawsuit states that McGahn witnessed “nearly all of the most egregious episodes of possible presidential obstruction,” and his statements are mentioned in the special counsel’s 448-page report more than 160 times.

“McGahn is uniquely positioned to explain those events, bring additional misconduct to light, and provide evidence regarding the president’s intent,” the complaint says, noting that Trump has disputed significant portions of these events and accused McGahn of fabricating facts. “Live testimony from McGahn is essential” to resolving any conflicting accounts, it says.

Mueller’s report ultimately concluded that it was not the special counsel’s role to determine whether the president broke the law.

James J. Gilligan, special litigation counsel at the Justice Department, countered that the nation’s history made clear that the Judiciary Committee cannot “enlist the courts on its side of a dispute with the Executive Branch.”

“Judicial resolution of disputes directly between the Executive Branch and Congress has been virtually unknown in American history, and is inconsistent with the Constitution’s fundamental principle that the surest safeguard for liberty” was to let the political branches battle each other.