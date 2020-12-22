“The Court is concerned the portraits may serve as unintended but implicit symbols that suggest the courtroom may be a place historically administered by whites for whites, and that thus others are of a lesser standing in the dispensing of justice,” Bernhard wrote. “The Defendant’s constitutional right to a fair jury trial stands paramount over the countervailing interest of paying homage to the tradition of adorning courtrooms with portraits that honor past jurists.”

Bernhard’s ruling came in response to a request to remove the portraits contained in a motion from Terrance Shipp Jr., who is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 4 on charges of eluding police, assault on a law enforcement officer and other counts.

Bernhard wrote in his opinion that the nation is at a moment that calls for “heightened attention to the past inequities visited upon persons of color,” an apparent reference to the nationwide protests over the treatment of minorities in the criminal justice system in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

In his opinion, Bernhard pointed out that 45 of the 47 past judges whose portraits hang in the Fairfax County courthouse are White, and the circuit court has had only three Black judges.

Bryan Kennedy, a senior assistant public defender and attorney for Shipp, said in a statement that Virginia’s legal system has a long history of racial bias.

“Too often, the actors in the system do not look like the people who are swept up into it,” Kennedy said. “This ruling is a start to ensure the optics in our courtrooms are more consistent with justice, but more work is needed to improve the substance as well as the appearance of justice.”

Bernhard joins a growing list of judges across the nation who are reevaulating symbols and paintings in courthouses that some perceive as reinforcing a painful legacy of bias in the justice system.

In September, a Louisa County, Va., judge ordered the removal of a painting of Robert E. Lee from a courtroom ahead of a murder trial involving an African American defendant.

And a North Carolina commission has been grappling with how to handle a massive portrait of a judge who was an enslaver that hangs behind the bench where the state’s Supreme Court presides.

Numerous states have also removed statues and symbols many deem offensive in response to the summer’s protests.