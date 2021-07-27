Hale tested well and was steered into signals intelligence. He went to Afghanistan in 2012. When he left the following year, he said he already had deep misgivings about the work he had done. He recalled in his letter learning after one drone strike on a car that a small child had been killed and another seriously injured. He wondered whether any of the other strikes he had helped carry out killed innocent civilians deemed “enemy combatants” by virtue of being male and military-age.