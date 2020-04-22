Racine’s office argued that by bringing all “felon-in-possession” gun cases to U.S. District Court instead of D.C. Superior Court, the initiative is undermining D.C.’s home rule authority. Racine’s office also argues the policy disproportionately harms African American residents, who are more likely than other demographic groups to have prior felony convictions and to face longer prison sentences.
The stance by Racine, the District’s first elected local attorney general, publicly clashes with stands taken by Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, as well as Shea, a Trump administration appointee.
In a statement, Racine linked the stance of Bowser and Shea to “problems of overincarceration and racial inequities” at odds with data-driven criminal justice reforms enacted by the city.
“The U.S. Attorney’s policy to prosecute local gun crimes in federal court intentionally sidesteps our local courts, thus denying offenders the benefits of these reforms, and reverts to a failed federal tough-on-crime approach,” Racine said in a statement. “The District has strong laws to punish felons in possession of a gun and must be allowed to enforce them without interference.”
Spokespeople for Bowser and Newsham did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a statement, Shea said, “The District of Columbia is facing a serious violent crime problem, particularly increased shootings and a stubbornly high homicide rate. We have to do whatever we can to address this problem, including the prosecution of convicted felons who are caught carrying guns in violation of federal law. A felon with a firearm is a threat to public safety.”
