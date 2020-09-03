Though U.S. prosecutors said in court records that the program focused on the highest crime areas of the District as it struggled to stem spiking homicides, critics of the “felon-in-possession” program say the revelation confirms earlier fears that the anti-crime initiative would exacerbate problems of mass incarceration and overpolicing in Black communities.

The initiative “exclusively and — now we know, by design — targets District residents of color via specific police districts,” Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the council’s judiciary committee and has opposed the program said in a statement. “It is one more policy defaulting to harsh penalties on Black residents whose neighborhoods have historically been underinvested in and overpoliced. We must end this policy. It is taking us in the wrong direction.”

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) also condemned what he called the “discriminatory application” against defendants of federal charges, which carry harsher penalties compared to similar convictions in local court.

The office of the mayor — who championed the program with D.C. police when it first rolled out as the city was facing a 40 percent jump in homicides — did not respond to requests for comment this week about when or if Bowser knew of the targeting and whether she supported it.

In an interview, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin criticized the program as implemented, saying he began a review when he took over the office in May and ended the program's geographic focus last week.

Sherwin said the program was not racially discriminatory, but the "most equitable" way to proceed was to base charging decisions on suspects' criminal history and whether they had previous gun charges. Other factors also include prior relevant conduct — including their age at the time and commission of any violent offenses — and not simply the place of arrest.

Sherwin said he wanted the program "improved to ensure it worked as designed to charge the most violent offenders with the most significant federal charges. I want the main metric driving our FIP program to be charging the most violent offenders, regardless of geographic location or residence of that defendant."

Prosecutors consulted with the FBI, D.C. police and others in July about ending the geographic targeting, after it was disclosed in a court filing. A spokesman for the office said the change was not related to the case in question or external criticism.

The initiative’s original scope was disclosed by prosecutors in litigation with defendant John Victor Reed, who moved this March to dismiss his one-count indictment from March 2019 of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Represented by federal defenders and Harvard law professor Andrew Crespo, Reed argues the program unlawfully nullifies the authority of local gun statues and courts, is arbitrary and capricious and retaliates against defendants who sought pretrial release in D.C. Superior Court.

In a July 3 declaration in Reed’s case, criminal division chief John Crabb said the U.S. attorney’s office intended to apply the program citywide, but limited resources made that “not . . . feasible.” Prosecutors instead focused on cases arising from D.C. police Districts 5, 6 and 7, which overlap with most of council Wards 5 and 7 and all of Ward 8, the District’s three easternmost sections.

The three districts have the highest rates of homicides, violent crime and gun recoveries citywide — accounting for 80 percent, 56 percent and 65 percent of the total, Crabb said. He said exceptions to the policy could be made on an ad hoc basis.

Prosecutors say the U.S. attorney has sole discretion of whether to charge defendants in local or federal court and that the policy’s public safety goals are consistent with the Home Rule Act and Congress’s organization of the courts.

“It was ultimately determined that the greatest impact would result from focusing on the MPD districts that had the highest rates of violent crime,” Crabb said, and that policy remained unchanged since taking effect Feb. 1, 2019.

The disclosure, Reed’s attorneys assert, contradicted claims by then-U. S. attorney Jessie K. Liu at a Feb. 5, 2019, news conference announcing the program, backed by Bowser and D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham. Liu had declared that the program would be phased in so that by later 2019 authorities would be “bringing essentially all of these in [U.S.] District Court.”

If made public at the time, Reed’s attorneys said in court documents, Bowser, Newsham and Liu would have had to justify a policy that ran counter to the public and D.C. Council’s intensifying focus on reducing racial disparities in policing and criminal justice.

Crabb acknowledged in the declaration that even within the office, a previously unknown “Working Group of Black AUSAs” — assistant U.S. attorneys — formed to oppose the gun program, asking Sherwin in June to terminate it.

“It’s bad enough that D.C. is the only city in the country without any control over its local prosecutor,” Crespo said. “At a minimum, it deserves honesty and transparency from its U.S. attorney.”

Crespo declined to comment on the U.S. attorney's office reported modification of the program, saying the change has not been reported to the court.

Liu declined to comment citing active litigation, referring questions to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In court filings, the office called the "potentially disproportionate impact" of the policy on Black males or the perception of such an impact an important and "serious claim" to consider.

President Trump has accused Democratic mayors in D.C. and elsewhere of being soft on crime, but Bowser through her tenure has consistently agitated left-wing activists by increasing funding for police and working with the current administration’s Justice Department on the broadly announced gun crime policy.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D) was unavailable for comment, a spokeswoman said. Council members Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) declined to comment, and Ward 7 Council Member Vincent C. Gray's (D-Ward 7) office did not respond.

At the time the program was announced, 10 of 13 council members — including Mendelson and Gray but not McDuffie and White — signed a censure resolution opposing the initiative. The resolution called the program speculative, harsh and inconsistent with local lawmakers’ own efforts to modify local sentencing and reentry policies, especially for offenders younger than 25.

Opposing legislators said the measure would be unlikely to succeed and undemocratic. They were joined by groups such as the Urban Institute and American Civl Liberties Union, the latter of which called the measure a “slap in the face to D.C. residents.”

Racine announced in April that his office will oppose the policy of prosecuting local gun crimes in federal court.

“Our office was not consulted on this policy before it was rolled out and did not learn about its discriminatory application until the USAO’s public court filing [July 3],”

Racine said in a statement, adding, “OAG remains opposed to this policy.”

Over 18 months, evidence the program has reduced crime are mixed at best.

The District has reported a 45 percent spike in shootings as of Aug. 10, compared with the same period to date last year — 570 shootings — reminiscent of a 40 percent climb in homicides in 2018 that prompted the program.

However, the number of homicides has seen little change since its launch — 161 for the 12 months ending February 2020, compared with 168 the year before the project began — although they are on pace this year again to climb 20 percent.

Assaults with a dangerous weapon also have increased each period, from 640 the year before the program was launched to 719 for the year after, and are now on track to surpass 840.

According to Crabb’s declaration, 100 of 105 “stand-alone” federal felon-in-possesion gun prosecutions were brought pursuant to the new policy in U.S. District Court in 2019 after its launch, and 134 such cases were brought under District statute in D.C. Superior Court.

By comparison, comparable breakdowns of the case split between the courts were 22 and 175 in 2017; and 45 and 249 in 2018. The increased focus on federal gun charges was consistent with Justice Department policy and priorities set by then-attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The program, “which leverages significant FBI resources by a commitment to federal prosecutions, directly serves the attorney general’s overall enforcement plan of ‘identifying the leading violent offenders in our communities and employing all available tools to hold them accountable,’ ” prosecutors told the court, citing a 2017 department memo.