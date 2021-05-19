The “felon-in-possession” initiative, announced in 2019, allows prosecutors to move gun cases from D.C. Superior Court to federal court, where defendants face stiffer penalties. The measure has the support of Police Chief Robert J. Contee, but is opposed by D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. The D.C. Council has also criticized the policy for undermining local gun laws and the District’s “work to focus on reducing racial disparities in policing and criminal justice.”