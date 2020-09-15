To end the lawsuit, the housing authority agreed to a host of measures to dissuade crime at 10 complexes across the city.

The most expensive requirement is to spend $2.3 million on high-definition security cameras and $935,000 to upgrade lighting outside buildings.

AD

The authority must also hire 14 additional security guards and police officers to patrol the highest-crime buildings, according to a consent order signed last week. In a reflection of a growing call for non-police solutions to crime in poor neighborhoods, the housing agency must pay $100,000 a year for violence interruption programs, which involve hiring community members to resolve disagreements before they turn deadly.

The housing authority also agreed to board up existing vacant units — which can attract squatters — within a week of reaching the settlement, and to fix broken front doors — which allow nonresidents to enter freely — within one to two days after they are reported.

AD

Staff must also walk through each building in the 10 housing complexes daily to ensure adherence to these measures and spot maintenance problems. Failure to comply with the settlement, which is in effect for five years, carries a penalty of $150 per building per day.

AD

Tyrone Garrett, the executive director of the D.C. Housing Authority, said his agency has already started making security upgrades.

“The health and safety of our residents is extremely important to me,” Garrett said in a statement. “The challenges our communities face are a collective responsibility for all of us to address, and with this important joint effort, we look forward to seeing continued safety improvements in these neighborhoods.”

Racine (D) heralded the settlement as providing safer housing for thousands of the city’s poorest residents. He previously said the lawsuit was prompted by more than 5,000 police responses to public housing buildings in 17 months.

AD

AD

“The agreed upon changes should result in reduced dangerous illegal activity at the properties, eliminate blight, and provide residents at these properties more of a voice in how safety issues are handled,” Racine, who has made housing cases a focus for his office, said in a statement.

The affected properties, which are home to about 5,000 people, are Kenilworth Courts, Langston Terrace and Addition, Lincoln Heights apartments and Richardson Dwellings in Northeast; LeDroit Apartments and Kelly Miller in Northwest; James Creek and Syphax Gardens in Southwest; and Benning Terrace, Stoddert Terrace Apartments, and properties formerly known as the Arthur Capper/Carrollsburg Apartments in Southeast.

Poor conditions at public housing units have been a long-running problem in the District and beyond after decades of underfunding from federal and local governments, advocates say.

AD

AD

The D.C. Council approved $24 million last year for overdue renovations and $50 million for the coming year.